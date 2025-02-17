WORLD
Bus crash in Bolivia leaves dozens dead
Police say at least 31 people were killed after the bus dropped nearly 800 metres off a precipice in southwestern municipality of Yocalla.
Bus crash in Bolivia leaves dozens dead
The mountainous route is full of twists and turns, the police officer said, adding that the bus' speed could have been a factor in the crash. / Photo: AP Archive
February 17, 2025

A bus crash in Bolivia has killed at least 31 people and wounded over a dozen more, according to local police.

The driver of the bus likely lost control of the vehicle, causing it to drop nearly 800 metres off a precipice in the southwestern municipality of Yocalla, a police officer speaking from the local hospital said on Monday.

Of those injured in the crash, 10 adults and four children had been hospitalised, with several in intensive care, an official from the hospital said in a video.

The mountainous route is full of twists and turns, the police officer said, adding that the bus' speed could have been a factor in the crash.

