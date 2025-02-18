WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel continues to occupy Lebanon areas as withdrawal deadline expires
Under the ceasefire, brokered by Washington and Paris, Lebanon's military was to deploy alongside UN peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period that was extended to February 18.
Israel continues to occupy Lebanon areas as withdrawal deadline expires
Authorities estimate reconstruction costs could reach more than $10 billion. / Photo: AFP
February 18, 2025

A deadline expired on Tuesday for all Israeli troops to leave south Lebanon under a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, hours after Israel said it planned to remain in five "strategic locations".

Israeli troops had started withdrawing Monday from some border villages, according to a Lebanese security official, but they seemed poised to stay in "key areas".

"Israeli forces are beginning to withdraw from border villages, including Mais al-Jabal and Blida, as the Lebanese army advances," the official told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Israel's army has pulled out of southern Lebanese villages but remains in five positions, a Lebanese security source said.

"The Israeli army has withdrawn from all border villages except for five points, while the Lebanese army is gradually deploying due to the presence of explosives in some areas and damage to the roads," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

South and east Lebanon and south Beirut saw heavy destruction during two months of Israel's all-out war and a year after the Gaza war.

RelatedIs Israeli invasion of Lebanon stemming from the dream of Greater Israel?

Devastation

Authorities estimate reconstruction costs could reach more than $10 billion, while more than 100,000 remain internally displaced according to United Nations figures.

Despite the devastation, thousands have been waiting eagerly since the November 27 ceasefire to return home, inspect their properties and in some cases search for the dead under the rubble.

Lebanese television channel LBCI reported that the country's army had moved overnight into Mais al-Jabal, Blida, Yaroun, Maroun and Mahbib.

Lebanese authorities have rejected any extension of the withdrawal period, urging sponsors of the deal to pressure Israel to pull out.

Around 60 people have reportedly been killed since the truce began, two dozen of them on January 26 as residents tried to return to border towns on the initial withdrawal deadline.

RelatedTwo decades after Rafic Hariri’s killing, Lebanon stands at crossroads
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us