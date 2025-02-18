WORLD
3 MIN READ
Judge accept formal charges against ex-Argentine president for violence
Judge Ercolini, adhering to Argentine legal deadlines, subsequently ruled that sufficient evidence exists to proceed with formal charges against him.
Judge accept formal charges against ex-Argentine president for violence
Fernandez, 65, who was president of Argentina from 2019 to 2023, has denied the incidents that Yanez, 43, reported in August 2024. / Photo: AFP
February 18, 2025

A federal judge on Monday ruled that sufficient evidence exists to proceed with formal charges against Argentina’s former President Alberto Fernandez for committingviolence against former first lady Fabiola Yanez.

Fernandez stands accused of causing “minor and serious injuries, aggravated by having been committed in a context of gender violence and against her partner on two occasions,” according to a ruling issued Monday by federal judge Julian Ercolini and seen by The Associated Press.

Ercolini also placed a freeze of 10 million pesos (about $8 million) on part of Fernandez’s assets.

Fernandez, 65, who was president of Argentina from 2019 to 2023, has denied the incidents that Yanez, 43, reported in August 2024.

Following the woman’s complaint, a prosecutor accused Fernandez last year, initiating a formal investigation.

Fernandez can appeal this decision, and the case will only proceed to trial after rulings from higher courts. This appellate process could take years.

After being elected president in 2019, “the physical violence would have continued and escalated, more precisely after she became pregnant (towards the end of July-beginning of August 2021), in the form of neck grabs, shaking, open-handed slaps and blows that caused injuries to the body of the aforementioned,” Ercolini wrote.

Evidence considered by the judge include WhatsApp conversations that Yanez had with the private secretary of the then president (containing photos of her injuries), Yanez’s testimony, medical certificates, and corroborating testimony from family and friends.

According to the judge, eight years of “psychological and physical aggression” would have left Yanez with “psychological damage, causing a permanent deterioration of her health.”

If convicted and found guilty, the former president could face a maximum of 18 years in prison.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us