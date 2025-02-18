‘From the River to the Sea', a children’s book targeted by Israel

“Any material that humanises Palestinians is a giant threat.” Israeli occupation forces raided an educational bookshop in East Jerusalem, confiscating copies of ‘From the River to the Sea,’ a children’s book about Palestine. The book, which introduces young readers to Palestinian history and figures, has faced criticism from Zionist groups, denouncing it as “disgusting” and claiming it incites violence. The South African author, Nathi Ngubane, discusses the backlash, the accusations of anti-Semitism and the significance of the book in the context of Palestinian struggle.