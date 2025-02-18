February 18, 2025
Former UN special rapporteur on the illusion of peace in Palestine
“Over the years Palestinians have been given bread crumbs…that are advertised as peace” Former UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, Richard Falk states that Palestinians have been offered mere 'crumbs' instead of real peace, with US policies undermining a lasting solution, in an exclusive interview with TRT World.
