February 18, 2025
Israel’s partial withdrawal leaves South Lebanon in ruins
On Tuesday, the extended ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel ended. Despite the agreement, Israel maintained five military positions in South Lebanon. As Israeli forces withdrew from some border towns, the extent of the destruction became clear. Lebanon's civil defense recovered 23 bodies, while thousands returned to what's left of their homes. Priyanka Navani reports.
