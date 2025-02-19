WORLD
Trump signs order seeking to improve IVF accessibility in US
The order will address current policies that make IVF expensive, the White House says.
February 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to expand access to and reduce the costs of in vitro fertilisation.

The order, which directs government agencies to come up with policy recommendations that protect IVF access and cut costs for both individuals and insurers, did not address how the costs would be covered.

It will also address current policies, including those requiring legislation, that make the treatment more expensive, a White House fact sheet showed on Tuesday.

"President Trump promised to advance IVF and help American families with the associated costs so American families can have more babies, building on his record of supporting family formation and stability," the White House said.

Trump had said during his election campaign he would require the government or insurance companies to pay for IVF fertility treatments if elected.

Not all states currently require insurance companies to cover IVF, which involves combining eggs and sperm in a laboratory dish to create an embryo for couples having difficulty conceiving.

Even with insurance coverage, IVF can cost thousands of dollars in drugs and medical procedures.

Related'We want more babies': Trump pledges free IVF if elected president in 2024

Hot-button issue

IVF emerged as a hot-button issue in the 2024 presidential election after the conservative Alabama Supreme Court ruled last year that embryos are children.

That ruling left it unclear how to legally store, transport and use embryos, prompting some IVF patients to consider moving their frozen embryos out of the state.

Senate Republicans blocked Democratic-led legislation designed to protect IVF access twice last year, with some Republicans arguing the legislation is unnecessary as IVF access is not in danger.

Other orders

Trump, who was at his Florida residence and club Mar-a-Lago, also signed another executive order as well as a presidential memorandum.

The second executive order outlined the oversight functions of the Office of Management and Budget, while the presidential memorandum called for more transparency from the government, according to White House staff secretary Will Scharf, whom Trump called to the podium to detail the orders.

The order called for "radical transparency requirements" for the government, requiring it to detail the "waste, fraud and abuse" that's found as the Department of Government Efficiency, overseen by Elon Musk, looks to cut government spending.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
