WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazil prosecutor charges Bolsonaro with alleged coup plot
Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet says Bolsonaro, along with 33 others, participated in a plan to remain in power after losing the election to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Brazil prosecutor charges Bolsonaro with alleged coup plot
The charges represent a fresh blow for Bolsonaro that further complicates his already narrow hopes of a political comeback. / Photo: AFP
February 19, 2025

Brazil's prosecutor-general has filed charges against former president Jair Bolsonaro for attempting a coup to stay in office after his 2022 election defeat.

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet alleges on Tuesday that Bolsonaro and 33 others participated in a plan to remain in power despite losing to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"The indictments ... describe, in detail, the conspiratorial plot set up and executed against democratic institutions," that was masterminded by Bolsonaro, read a statement from the attorney general's office.

Last November, Federal Police filed an 884-page report with Gonet detailing the scheme.

They allege it involved systematically sowing distrust of the electoral system among the populace, drafting a decree to give the plot a veneer of legality, pressuring top military brass to go along with the plan, and inciting a riot in the capital.

The Supreme Court will analyse the charges, and if accepted, Bolsonaro will stand trial.

RelatedBrazil’s Bolsonaro plotted 2022 election coup plot: Police report

Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing

The charges represent a fresh blow for Bolsonaro that further complicates his already narrow hopes of a political comeback.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has repeatedly denied breaking any laws and calls allegations against him a witch hunt by his political opponents.

"I have no concerns about the accusations, zero," Bolsonaro told journalists earlier on Tuesday during a visit to the Senate in Brasilia.

"Have you seen the coup decree, by any chance? You haven't. Neither have I," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us