Israel war on Gaza drives UK anti-Muslim incidents to record levels in 2024
Monitoring organisation Tell MAMA says it verified 5,837 anti-Muslim hate cases in 2024, compared to 3,767 cases in 2023.
Tell MAMA (Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks) describes itself as an independent, non-governmental organisation which works on tackling anti-Muslim hatred. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 19, 2025

The number of anti-Muslim incidents in Britain has risen to a new high in 2024, according to data compiled by monitoring organisation Tell MAMA, which said the war in Gaza had "super-fuelled" online hate.

Tell MAMA said on Tuesday it verified 5,837 anti-Muslim hate cases — a mix of both online and in-person incidents — last year, compared with 3,767 cases the year before and 2,201 in 2022.

The organisation's data goes back to 2012 and is compiled using data-sharing agreements with police forces in England and Wales.

"The Middle East conflict super-fuelled online anti-Muslim hate," the group said in a statement, adding that "the Israel and Gaza War, the Southport murders and riots... created a surge in anti-Muslim hate cases reported to Tell MAMA from 2023-2024".

Its Director, Iman Atta, described the surge as unacceptable and deeply concerning for the future.

Tell MAMA (Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks) describes itself as an independent, non-governmental organisation which works on tackling anti-Muslim hatred.

RelatedUK Muslim community faces rising fear amid surge in right-wing riots

False reports

The surge in hate incidents against Muslims due to Islamophobia has also been linked to the killing of three young girls in the northern English town of Southport last summer, Tell MAMA said.

False reports spread on social media that the killer, who has since been sentenced to at least 52 years behind bars, was a radical Muslim migrant, leading to racist riots involving far-right and anti-immigration groups across the country.

"We urge the public to stand together against hatred and extremism, and we urge those in positions of influence and public authority to consider how their language risks stereotyping communities," Atta said, calling for coordinated government action to tackle anti-Muslim hate.

SOURCE:Reuters
