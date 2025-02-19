WORLD
EU expands sanctions on Russia, banning aluminium, key exports
EU envoys have agreed on their 16th sanctions package against Russia, implementing restrictions on aluminium, gaming consoles, and key exports while cracking down on shadow fleet vessels aiding Moscow’s trade.
The EU will also disconnect a further 13 Russian banks from the global SWIFT payment system and ban a further eight Russian media outlets from broadcasting in Europe. / Photo: Reuters
February 19, 2025

EU countries agreed on a new round of sanctions on Russia, diplomats have said, as the bloc looks to keep up pressure in the face of US talks with Russia.

The wide-ranging package — which includes a ban on imports of Russian aluminium — will be formally adopted by EU foreign ministers on Monday, the third anniversary of Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine.

The EU's 16th round of sanctions on Russia comes as US President Donald Trump has undercut Kiev and its European backers by launching efforts with Moscow to end the conflict.

Beyond targeting Russia's lucrative aluminium sector, the new measures also look to clamp down on the so-called "shadow fleet" used to circumvent restrictions on Russian oil exports by blacklisting 73 more ageing vessels.

The EU will also disconnect a further 13 Russian banks from the global SWIFT payment system and ban a further eight Russian media outlets from broadcasting in Europe.

Europe is scrambling to react after Trump upended three-years of staunch US support for Kiev by starting talks with Moscow.

Top US officials and Russian negotiators held a first meeting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to pave the way towards reaching a deal on Ukraine.

European countries are urgently trying to make their voices heard as they fear a bad deal could leave an emboldened Moscow claiming victory.

The US has said that the EU will eventually have to play a role in the talks due to the sanctions it has imposed on Russia.

SOURCE:AFP
