February 19, 2025
Pakistan hosts Champions Trophy 2025 after 29 years
Pakistan is gripped with cricket fever. After 29 years, the country is hosting an International Cricket Council event - the Champions Trophy. Fans are excited to see international stars playing in their country, although India has refused. It only agreed to play in the tournament after a deal was struck moving their matches outside of Pakistan to the UAE. Kam-ran Yousaf has more …
