Neo-Nazi Murders: Hanau

On February 19, 2020, nine people were tragically killed in a racially motivated shooting spree in Hanau, Germany. But what, if anything, has changed since then? “Neo-Nazi Murders: Hanau” is an illuminating exploration of the events of that fateful day .Through firsthand accounts from the victims' families, crucial documents, survivors' stories, and insights from experts, we delve deep into the heart of the matter.