US Defends Pro-Russia Candidate, Says Romania Election Annulment Unjustified

After US Vice President JD Vance accused Europe of abandoning democratic values by erecting firewalls to exclude the far-right from their governments - restricting free speech, the bloc was left grappling with how to react to his criticism. However, for Romanians, these remarks could significantly affect the country's future. Vance used Romania's example to attack EU leaders and condemned the country's Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the presidential election. He called the move unjustified and warned it could damage the future of democracy in the EU.