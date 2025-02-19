Will Serbia’s Student Protests Bring Down the System?

Massive student protests have swept across Serbia after a deadly roof collapse in Novi Sad in November, exposing deep frustrations over corruption and accountability. What started as a demand for justice has now brought the country to a standstill, with students refusing to back down. However, with no clear leadership and claims of being non-political, questions remain about what's next for this movement and whether it can bring real change. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.