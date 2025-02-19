February 19, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hamas offers hostage release deal for permanent ceasefire
Hamas has offered to release all remaining hostages in Gaza in a single exchange during the next phase of the ongoing ceasefire deal, provided Israel agrees to a permanent ceasefire and fully withdraws its military from the region. Meanwhile, Palestinian medics reported that Israeli forces killed at least one person on Wednesday, despite the truce. Paul Hawkins has the details.
HAMAS PROPOSES CEASEFIRE TERMS / Others
Explore