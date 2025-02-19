February 19, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zelenskyy claims Trump influenced by Russian disinformation
Tensions have risen between the Ukrainian and US presidents following America's push for peace talks with Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised Donald Trump, accusing him of being influenced by Russian disinformation. This comes after negotiations between Washington and the Kremlin in Saudi Arabia, from which Kiev was excluded. Victoria Innes has the story,
US-UKRAINE DISPUTE ESCALATES / Others
Explore