February 20, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and UAE to discuss Gaza
US President Donald Trump's controversial plan to forcibly displace Gazans and turn the strip into the 'Riviera of the Middle East' is still causing reverberations around the region. Leaders from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are now set to gather in Riyadh to discuss an alternative proposal. Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from occupied East Jerusalem.
Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and UAE to discuss Gaza / Others
Explore