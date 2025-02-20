WORLD
3 MIN READ
Multiple explosions hit buses in central Israel
Police say three bombs exploded, without causing casualties, while two were being defused at separate locations involving buses in Bat Yam city.
An Israeli police statement indicated that they are investigating the possibility that the explosions were caused by a "potential attack." / Others
February 20, 2025

Multiple explosions have rocked several buses in the central Israeli city of Bat Yam in what police described as a "suspected terror attack", with an official saying that there were no injuries.

"Preliminary report - Suspected terror attack. Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam," the police said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Large police forces had been deployed to search for suspects, the statement said.

"Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects. We urge the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items," it added.

"These are identical explosive devices with a timer. Three have detonated, and two additional ones have been located and are currently being neutralised," a police spokesman told the AFP news agency.

Military ordered to 'intensify' attacks in occupied West Bank

Television footage aired by some Israeli networks showed a completely burnt-out bus while another was on fire.

Israeli media said that bus drivers countrywide had been asked to stop and inspect their own buses for additional possible explosive devices.

The police also released a photo from the scene but did not provide further details regarding the nature of the explosions or possible casualties.

Meanwhile, Israel's public broadcaster reported that internal security agency Shin Bet and the police are assessing whether the incident was a coordinated attack.

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, all light rail lines in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam were halted on Thursday evening following explosions around the city.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been receiving ongoing updates from his military secretary on the IED incidents in the Dan (central) area and will soon hold a security assessment," Netanyahu's office said.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he had ordered the military to step up its attacks across the occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:AFP
