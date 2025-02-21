US President Donald Trump was joined by golfer Tiger Woods for an event marking Black History Month — even as his crackdown on diversity programmes has barred similar celebrations in some government departments.

"Welcome to the White House, and we proudly celebrate Black History Month," Trump told a cheering crowd of mainly Black guests at the event on Thursday, which has become an annual tradition.

Trump thanked Black voters for their support in the 2024 presidential election, saying he had "more votes from Black Americans than any Republican president ever."

When he talked about the possibility of running for a third term — which he is barred from doing under the US constitution — there were cheers of "four more years."

Woods, who was also at the White House for talks with Trump on repairing the golf world's divide between the PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, spoke only briefly to say it was an "honour to be with you."

'We've destroyed that, it's gone'

The crowd, meanwhile, booed Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla when Trump introduced him, with attendees saying it was because of opposition to the pharma giant's Covid vaccine.

The glitzy event came as Trump's administration continues a crackdown launched since his inauguration a month ago on so-called diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes.

At the Pentagon, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has banned the use of resources to mark months celebrating people of various ethnic backgrounds, including Black History Month.

Trump said in a joint interview with Elon Musk with Fox News' Sean Hannity earlier this week that diversity programmes were a "sick trap," adding: "We've destroyed that, it's gone."

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said hours before the Black History Month event that the United States had been "plagued and crippled" by what he called "illegal discrimination" through DEI policies.

Civil rights groups have sued Trump over his executive orders shutting down the schemes, which are meant to combat systemic inequalities faced by people of colour and other minorities.

Conservatives say they discriminate against white people, and white men in particular.