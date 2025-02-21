WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump marks Black History Month amidst anti-DEI push
Crowd cheers "four more years" as US President Trump brings up possibility of running for third term at a White House event with surprise guest, golf legend Tiger Woods.
Trump marks Black History Month amidst anti-DEI push
Trump delivers speech at a Black History Month event with golfer Tiger Woods in attendance. / Photo: AFP
February 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump was joined by golfer Tiger Woods for an event marking Black History Month — even as his crackdown on diversity programmes has barred similar celebrations in some government departments.

"Welcome to the White House, and we proudly celebrate Black History Month," Trump told a cheering crowd of mainly Black guests at the event on Thursday, which has become an annual tradition.

Trump thanked Black voters for their support in the 2024 presidential election, saying he had "more votes from Black Americans than any Republican president ever."

When he talked about the possibility of running for a third term — which he is barred from doing under the US constitution — there were cheers of "four more years."

Woods, who was also at the White House for talks with Trump on repairing the golf world's divide between the PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, spoke only briefly to say it was an "honour to be with you."

RelatedTrump calls for takeover of governance of Washington, DC

'We've destroyed that, it's gone'

The crowd, meanwhile, booed Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla when Trump introduced him, with attendees saying it was because of opposition to the pharma giant's Covid vaccine.

The glitzy event came as Trump's administration continues a crackdown launched since his inauguration a month ago on so-called diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes.

At the Pentagon, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has banned the use of resources to mark months celebrating people of various ethnic backgrounds, including Black History Month.

Trump said in a joint interview with Elon Musk with Fox News' Sean Hannity earlier this week that diversity programmes were a "sick trap," adding: "We've destroyed that, it's gone."

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said hours before the Black History Month event that the United States had been "plagued and crippled" by what he called "illegal discrimination" through DEI policies.

Civil rights groups have sued Trump over his executive orders shutting down the schemes, which are meant to combat systemic inequalities faced by people of colour and other minorities.

Conservatives say they discriminate against white people, and white men in particular.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us