WORLD
2 MIN READ
Body received from Hamas is not of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas: Tel Aviv
Hamas has said the Israeli hostages were killed in indiscriminate air strikes by Tel Aviv during the 15-month-long genocide in the enclave.
Body received from Hamas is not of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas: Tel Aviv
Hamas handed over the bodies of Bibas and her two children. / Photo: AA
February 21, 2025

The Israeli army has announced that the body it received from the Palestinian group Hamas does not belong to Shiri Bibas, an Israeli hostage held in Gaza.

Hamas handed over the bodies of Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, as well as Oded Lifshitz in the southern city of Khan Younis on Thursday under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

In a statement, the Israel army said: “Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police, IDF (Israeli army) representatives informed the Bibas family that their loved ones, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, have been identified.”

It added that “during the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage.”

Hamas said the Israeli hostages were killed in indiscriminate air strikes by Tel Aviv during the 15-month-long genocide in the enclave.

RelatedIsrael's Netanyahu faces public fury as captives' bodies return from Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us