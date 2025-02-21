February 21, 2025
Residents return to ruins after partial Israeli withdrawal
Lebanese residents continue to make their way back home following the withdrawal of some Israeli troops from villages in southern Lebanon on Tuesday. They are happy to be returning, but many are also angry at the destruction of their homes and communities. The Israeli army's continued presence on mountains has also left people afraid. Priyanka Navani reports.
