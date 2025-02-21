WORLD
3 MIN READ
Don Netanyahu Quixote: Shin Bet arrests Jewish Israeli for Tel Aviv blasts
The arrest of a Jewish Israeli suspect by Shin Bet in Tel Aviv bus explosion draws attention to Netanyahu's construction of an imaginary Arab enemy and justification for intensifying offensive in occupied West Bank.
Don Netanyahu Quixote: Shin Bet arrests Jewish Israeli for Tel Aviv blasts
Netanyahu immediately asked his military to intensify its offensive in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: AP
February 21, 2025

Israeli security agency Shin Bet has reportedly arrested three suspects, including at least one Jewish Israeli, suspected of driving "apparent terrorists" who set off three bombs on buses in the Tel Aviv suburbs on Thursday.

No casualties were reported, as the buses were parked and empty after finishing their routes.

Hebrew media outlets reported that the arrested Jewish Israeli suspect will be brought for a remand hearing on Friday.

It was also reported by several Israel-based news outlets that some of the detainees were identified as Jewish Israelis.

Haaretz quoted a police source as saying that the explosive devices were meant to detonate on Friday morning, and bags with Arabic-language writing were found on some of the buses.

Arabic writing on one of the bags containing an explosive device said "attack" and "Tul Karm."

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was quick to pull the guns in jiffy and blame Palestinians in the occupied West Bank for the blasts.

Netanyahu immediately asked his military to intensify its offensive in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also said he had ordered the military to step up its attacks across the occupied West Bank.

Three additional Israeli military battalions were rushed to the occupied West Bank on Friday morning.

"We will hunt down the terrorists relentlessly and dismantle the terror infrastructure that serves as an outpost for Iran’s axis of evil. Any residents who harbour terrorists will pay a heavy price," said Katz.

The order to intensify attacks in the occupied West Bank after the discovery of alleged Arabic text in a bus has raised questions as Shin Bet investigates Israeli citizens for the bus bombings.

The Shin Bet has reportedly declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

RelatedTel Aviv bus bombing: Has Netanyahu failed to protect Israel…again?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us