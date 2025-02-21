February 21, 2025
Melania Trump's attorney criticises US president's migrant policy
Since his first day in office, Donald Trump has taken measures to make good on his campaign promises to radically reset US immigration laws and revive dozens of policies from his first term. But the immigration attorney who got Melania Trump's parents into the country is against some of the president's actions. TRT World's Correspondent Frank Ucciardo has more on the story.
