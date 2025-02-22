February 22, 2025
President of German-Palestinian Society: ‘Palestinians have no voice in German society’
“They all neglect that there is any Palestinian right.” German-Palestinian Society President Nazih Musharbash expects no shift in Germany's Israel-Palestine policy after the 2025 elections, noting all parties affirm Israel’s “right to self-defence” and ignore Palestinian rights. #germany #palestinians
