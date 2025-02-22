WORLD
Israel confirms body delivered on Friday belongs to Shiri Bibas
Israeli forensic authorities have confirmed that a body handed over by Hamas on Friday is that of Shiri Bibas. Her body and those of her two sons were supposed to be part of a group of four that were given to Israel on Thursday, but Israel later said an unidentified body had been transferred instead. The mistake, which Hamas admits, has come at an important moment ahead of delayed talks for the second phase of the ceasefire. Meanwhile, Hamas has confirmed the names of the six Israeli hostages due to be released. In return, Israel will free 602 Palestinian prisoners. Our correspondent Andy Roesgen has the latest.
