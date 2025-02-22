Gambian Information, Media, and Broadcasting Services Minister Ismaila Ceesay stated that Türkiye has very strong bilateral relations with Gambia.

Ceesay told Anadolu Agency about his country, the relations between Türkiye and the Gambia, and areas of mutual cooperation.

Highlighting that Gambia is a small West African country, the official said: "Gambia is a very peaceful and stable democracy. It has a rich history and is home to a diverse range of ethnic groups and religions."

He also emphasised Gambia's cultural richness, adding that the country's climate is always favourable for tourism and that it hosts more than 500 bird species.

Gambia River

He further pointed out that the "key" to the country is the Gambia River, which can be explored by boat, stressing that every visitor should see this important landmark.

When asked what should come to mind when thinking of Gambia, he responded: "Peace. Peace. Peace. Gambia is a very peaceful country.”

Regarding cooperation with Türkiye in the media sector, Ceesay said Türkiye has very strong relations with Gambia.

It is important for Gambians to know their friends and to fully understand Turkish culture, traditions, geography, and history, he stated.

He added that it is essential for people in Türkiye to recognise their friends in the Gambia and understand our culture, history, religion, and everything about us. We can achieve this through content exchange, he added.

Ceesay also suggested signing a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in capacity building, experience sharing, and news exchange between the two countries.

'Friendship, love, and support'

Expressing gratitude to the Turkish people for their support, the Gambian official conveyed President Adama Barrow's appreciation for Türkiye's assistance in areas ranging from defense to investments.

He also praised the Turkish ambassador in Banjul, saying: "We have a wonderful ambassador representing Türkiye here—someone very humble.” His support for Gambia is widely recognised, he said, adding that they appreciate the Turkish people for their friendship, love, and support.

The Gambia, the smallest country on the African mainland, gained independence from the British on February 18, 1965.

Covering an area of approximately 11,300 square kilometers (over 4,300 square miles), the Gambia is bordered by Senegal on three sides, with the Atlantic Ocean on its western coast.

The country's population of around 2.8 million is composed of 96.4 percent Muslims, 3.6 percent Christians, and a small percentage of people following other religions.

The official language is English, while Mandinka, Wolof, and Fula are widely spoken. Ethnic groups in the Gambia include the Mandinka, Fula, Wolof, Jola, and Serahuli.

Türkiye and the Gambia

Diplomatic ties between Türkiye and the Gambia continue to strengthen, with close cooperation in political, economic, and military fields.

Ankara supports Gambia’s defence sector development, and since 1991, many Gambian soldiers, police officers, and gendarmes have received training in Türkiye.

As a result, it is not uncommon to encounter Gambians speaking Turkish on the streets of Gambia.

The Maarif Foundation operates a school in Gambia, and the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) is set to open a Turkish Cultural Center in the country soon.

As of 2024, Türkiye's exports to Gambia have increased by 16 percent, and Gambians continue to show great interest in Türkiye and its culture.