Türkiye’s Adana remains popular destination even in winter
With its rich cultural heritage, historic sites, and world-famous cuisine, Adana continues to attract visitors year-round, offering everything from ancient cities and vibrant citrus orchards to its iconic Adana kebab.
Adana kebab is a globally recognised dish known for its rich flavor and unique preparation. / Photo: AA
February 22, 2025

One of Türkiye’s major tourism hubs, the southern Adana province continues to draw travellers in all seasons with its ancient cities, fortresses, citrus orchards, and warm climate.

As the largest city in the Mediterranean region and the fifth-largest in Türkiye, Adana stands out with its beaches, highlands, and fertile lands.

The Cukurova region, also known as the Adana Plain, is the country’s largest delta plain, enriched by the Seyhan and Ceyhan rivers.

The city ranks first in Türkiye’s citrus production, with its orange orchards offering a vibrant mix of green and orange hues.

These orchards not only contribute significantly to the economy but also attract tourists eager to witness the harvest.

World-famous kebab

Adana kebab is a globally recognised dish known for its rich flavour and unique preparation.

It is made from finely hand-chopped lamb meat, specifically from a male lamb, mixed with tail fat for added juiciness.

The mixture is seasoned with salt, red pepper, and finely ground chili, then shaped onto long skewers and grilled over an open flame.

Traditionally, the dishis served with grilled tomatoes and peppers, alongside sumac-seasoned onions, fresh herbs, and a local fermented turnip juice called salgam.

While Adana’s cuisine includes a variety of traditional dishes such as stuffed lamb intestines (sirdan dolmasi), meatball soup with bulgur (anali kizli), and stuffed tripe (iskembe dolmasi), visitors almost always make sure to try the city’s iconic kebab before leaving.

Oldest residential buildings

Adana’s rich history is reflected in its landmarks, such as the Great Clock Tower, built in 1882, and the Ramazanoglu Mansion, one of the city’s oldest residential buildings from 1495.

The Great Mosque (Ulu Cami), built in 1513 and expanded in 1541, showcases Seljuk, Mamluk, and Ottoman architectural influences.

One of Adana’s hidden gems is the Anavarza Ancient City, which flourished under Roman rule.

Featuring a colonnaded street, bathhouses, an amphitheater, and rock tombs, it is still partially buried and awaits further excavation.

In addition, the Adana Museum Complex, one of Türkiye’s oldest museums, was founded in 1924.

Now housed in a restored textile factory, it features artifacts from the prehistoric era to the Ottoman period, including statues, sarcophagi, and mosaics.

Designed to be the largest museum complex in Türkiye and the Middle East, it includes archaeology, mosaic, ethnography, and city museums, as well as exhibition halls and an open-air cinema.

