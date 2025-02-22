WORLD
Israel strikes several locations along Syrian-Lebanese border
The Israeli military claims the areas were being used for weapons transfer to Hezbollah.
Israel strikes several locations along Syrian-Lebanese border
This marks the second time in less than 48 hours that Israel has announced air strikes in the border region. / Photo: AA Archive
February 22, 2025

The Israeli army has claimed that it carried out air strikes on several locations along the Syria-Lebanon border, alleging the sites were being used for weapons transfers to Hezbollah.

"The air force raided transportation corridors on the Syria-Lebanon border a short while ago, which Hezbollah is reportedly using to transfer weaponry to Lebanon," the Israeli military said in a statement on Saturday.

It further claimed that such smuggling efforts "are a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

This marks the second time in less than 48 hours that Israel has announced air strikes in the border region.

There has been no immediate official response from Lebanese or Syrian authorities regarding the attack.

Golan Heights occupation

Since the removal of Bashar al Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, Israel has intensified air strikes targeting Syrian military positions.

Additionally, it has expanded its occupation of the Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone and Mount Hermon, actions that violate the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel's recent military advances in the Golan Heights have drawn condemnation from the United Nations and several Arab nations.

Tel Aviv illegally occupied the Golan Heights in 1967 and unilaterally annexed it in 1981. Except for the US, the invasion wasn't recognised by the international community.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
