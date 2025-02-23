Hamas condemns Israel's decision to postpone prisoners release

Hamas says Israel is putting the Gaza ceasefire deal in 'grave danger' by delaying the Palestinian prisoners' release... that was expected to happen yesterday. Palestinian families have been left devastated, following Israel's move to delay the release of more than 600 prisoners. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, it won't happen until the next release of hostages is secured and without what he describes as 'humiliating ceremonies'. Kristina Simich reports