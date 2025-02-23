WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany's Merz declares victory in crucial election, AfD comes second
Meanwhile, the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, becomes the second-most powerful political force in the country.
Germany's Merz declares victory in crucial election, AfD comes second
“The new chancellor will be called Friedrich Merz.” said Carsten Linnemann, the general secretary of Merz’s Christian Democratic Union party. / Photo: AFP
February 23, 2025

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz has declared victory after projections showed his Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) winning 28.5 percent of the vote in federal election, securing a clear lead over other parties.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz conceded defeat for his center-left Social Democrats after what he called "a bitter election result." Projections for ARD and ZDF public television showed his party finishing in third place with its worst postwar result in a national parliamentary election.

"One thing is clear: the Union has won the election," said Carsten Linnemann, the general secretary of Merz’s Christian Democratic Union party. "The new chancellor will be called Friedrich Merz."

Meanwhile, the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has become the second-most powerful political force in the country. The far-right party polled 20.6 percent, roughly doubling its result from 2021.

Although headed for victory, Merz's conservatives fell short of the absolute majority required to govern alone. Whether they will need one or two partners to form a coalition government will depend on how many parties get into parliament.

Ukraine, Europe and US

German exit polls are supplemented with pre-election polling to represent people voting by absentee ballot.

The election was dominated by worries about the years-long stagnation of Europe's biggest economy and pressure to curb migration.

It took place against a background of growing uncertainty over the future of Ukraine and Europe's alliance with the United States.

Germany is the most populous country in the 27-nation European Union and a leading member of NATO.

It has been Ukraine's second-biggest weapons supplier after the US. It will be central to shaping the continent's response to the challenges of the coming years, including the Trump administration's confrontational foreign and trade policy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us