Plan to relocate Palestinians to 3rd country 'unacceptable': Erdogan
Türkiye's President Erdogan, French counterpart discuss regional, global issues in phone call.
The leaders discussed Palestine, as well as bilateral relations and regional and global issues.
February 23, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the plan to relocate Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan, or any other third country is "unacceptable."

Erdogan reiterated the rejection of the plan to displace Palestinians during a phone call on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, said the country's Communications Directorate.

Both the leaders also discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan underlined Türkiye's continued efforts to end the war and establish a fair and lasting peace, said the directorate on X.

"As a country that has successfully brought both sides to the negotiating table multiple times, Türkiye can contribute to peace talks, including hosting them," he added.

He also stressed the importance of initiating a negotiation process that does not exclude either of the two conflicting countries.

They agreed to work in a more coordinated manner as leaders of two NATO allied countries, the statement added.

SOURCE:AA
