February 24, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US and Ukraine near agreement on mineral rights deal
Negotiations between Ukraine and the United States over a high-stakes minerals deal have intensified. Ukraine had been pushing back against a US proposal that would trade access to its vast mineral wealth for past military aid. But after discussing some amendments, the two sides now seem to be inching closer to an agreement. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports.
US and Ukraine near agreement on mineral rights deal / Others
Explore