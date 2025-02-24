February 24, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Merz wins Germany's election while AfD makes historic gains
In Germany, the votes from Sunday's election have all been counted. The AfD party has made the biggest gains for the far-right since the defeat of fascism 80 years ago. But, it still only came in second place, behind the front-running Conservative CDU Party, whose leader Friedrich Merz is favourite to become Chancellor. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports from Berlin
Germany’s Political Shift / Others
Explore