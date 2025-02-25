February 25, 2025
UN Security Council adopts US-drafted resolution on Ukraine
One of the main things Ukraine's European allies are asking Donald Trump not to do is make too many concessions to Moscow. Trump sees rapprochement with Vladimir Putin as a way to end the fighting, and that means treading lightly when apportioning blame for the conflict. Those competing ideas have been highlighted at the United Nations, as our correspondent Frank Ucciardo reports.
