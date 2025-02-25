February 25, 2025
Biggest agricultural show under way in Paris
Since the beginning of last year, French farmers have been protesting over low earnings, heavy regulation and what they describe as unfair competition from abroad. Their actions coincide with the annual Paris International Agriculture Show - one of the EU’s biggest agricultural events. It's a chance for farmers to show off their finest animals as well as products. Though, it became a showcase for further demonstrations. Emre Boz has more.
