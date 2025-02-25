Britain will raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027

The British Prime Minister is preparing to head to Washington for talks with the U.S. President on ending the war in Ukraine. It comes as Keir Starmer announced UK defence spending would rise to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2027. He’s following in the footsteps of French President Emmanuel Macron who was at the White House on Monday. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.