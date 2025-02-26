February 26, 2025
Tech for Palestine initiative supports advocacy and accountability amid Israel’s use of AI
“Artificial intelligence has been used heavily in the genocide in Palestine.”Paul Biggar spoke to TRT on the sidelines of the Web Summit in Doha about the role of technology in Palestine advocacy He discussed AI’s use in Israel’s attacks on Gaza and efforts to hold Israeli soldiers accountable abroad
