WORLD
2 MIN READ
Apple to fix iPhone glitch linking 'racist' voice command to 'Trump'
"We are aware of an issue with speech recognition model that powers Dictation, we are rolling out a fix today,” Apple spokesperson says.
Apple to fix iPhone glitch linking 'racist' voice command to 'Trump'
Apple says the glitch occurs during the initial processing stage, when the speech recognition models may briefly display words with similar sounds before further analysis corrects it to the intended word.  / Others
February 26, 2025

Apple is working to repair a glitch in the iPhone's voice-to-text feature that briefly displays the word "Trump" when users say "racist."

The issue gained widespread attention after a TikTok user posted a video last week, others have shared videos of themselves testing the glitch on social media.

“We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The glitch came a day after the company said it would invest at least $500 billion in the US, spread over US President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

Apple also explained that the glitch occurs during the initial processing stage, when the speech recognition models may briefly display words with similar sounds before further analysis corrects it to the intended word.

Apple earlier updated its maps to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, following an executive order by Trump that is officially recognised by the US Geographic Names Information System.

RelatedTikTok returns to US app stores after Trump extends ban deadline
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us