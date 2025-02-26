How Muslim converts find peace in Istanbul: Episode 3

“In Istanbul in Türkiye, the beauty that is shown in the architecture, in the calligraphy, in the Ilahis, in the Adhan, most of all, it's something that our soul feels connected to.”As a vocal coach settled in Istanbul, British convert Naseem Dawson has been exploring the rich beauty of the city — its adhans, arts, and history — embellished with a rich tradition