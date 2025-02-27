WORLD
2 MIN READ
Conflict in eastern DRC affects over 1M schoolchildren: Government
2,594 schools have been closed due to violence in restive provinces of North and South Kivu.
Conflict in eastern DRC affects over 1M schoolchildren: Government
1,483 schools have been closed in North Kivu [ Photo: AA] / Others
February 27, 2025

The recent escalation of violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where M23 rebels have intensified an offensive against government forces, has led to the closure of 2,594 schools, authorities said on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Education Ministry indicated that 1,483 schools have been closed in North Kivu province while 1,111 are closed in South Kivu province, affecting 1.1 million children.

“The resumption of school activities has been difficult, with the safety of students and teachers compromised due to explosive devices in certain schools,” the ministry said.

“Many schools have been bombed, destroyed or transformed into military bases by armed groups. By targeting students and schools, this war is also a war on our future. In an unprecedented tragedy, a school was even turned into a cemetery, illustrating the horror and despair that plagues the education sector in conflict zones,” the statement added.

The M23 group has intensified its territorial control in eastern DRC since December, seizing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Fighting in eastern DRC has led to the deaths of more than 7,000 people this year, Congo's Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka told the UN Human Rights Council on Monday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us