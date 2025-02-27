Israel frees Palestinians in exchange for four hostage bodies

'Wounded and in a coma'. This was the condition of several Palestinians when lsrael released them from prison. They are among 642 Palestinians being freed on Thursday - most of them held without trial. In return, Hamas has handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages. This marks the final exchange under phase one of the ceasefire deal, and Hamas says it is ready to begin talks on phase two. Andy Roesgen reports.