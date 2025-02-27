TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye expects EU to take concrete steps to improve relations — Erdogan
Revitalising Ankara-EU ties in mutual interest of both sides, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells European Council President Antonio Costa.
Türkiye expects EU to take concrete steps to improve relations — Erdogan
Erdogan expressed Türkiye's satisfaction with the EU's decision to suspend some sanctions against Syria. / Photo: AFP
February 27, 2025

Türkiye expects the EU to take concrete steps to improve relations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told European Council President Antonio Costa.

Congratulating Costa on his appointment as the president of the European Council over the phone on Thursday, Erdogan said revitalising relations between Ankara and Brussels is in the mutual interest of both sides, according to a statement issued by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.

Erdogan and Costa also discussed regional and global issues, with the Turkish president stressing that it would be beneficial and in the best interests of all parties to plan steps toward European security with Türkiye's participation.

The Turkish president emphasised that a just and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine is possible, as Ankara has been working to establish peace since the beginning of the Moscow-Kiev war.

He also expressed Türkiye's satisfaction with the EU's decision to suspend some sanctions against Syria to help the war-torn country reconstruct.

During the call, Costa also wished Erdogan a happy birthday.

Earlier, the EU announced the suspension of sanctions on Syria’s energy, transport, and banking sectors to assist the country’s reconstruction after the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

RelatedLiberal democracy in crisis, Türkiye key to EU’s future — Erdogan
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us