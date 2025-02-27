Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said Ankara expects the US to refrain from "supporting the PKK terrorist organisation," which poses a threat to Türkiye.

"Particularly in the fight against Daesh in Syria, the US needs to reconsider its relationship parameters and step away from obligation to support the PKK, which poses a threat to Türkiye," Fidan said in an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic on Wednesday.

"This is a critical national security issue for us. Because the US considers it a tactical situation to keep ISIS (Daesh) members in prison. However, supporting the PKK while doing so is a national security concern for us, and it is a truly toxic issue between us and the US. This has to end," he said.

Even though the new administration will be unable to reach an agreement with Syria's PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, which seeks its own rule and power base, Fidan expressed hope for a peaceful solution to this major problem.

Türkiye advises Syria's new administration that ensuring equal access to constitutional citizenship would significantly contribute to societal peace.

Stressing that the second crucial tenet of this peace is that no entity, other than legal state organs, should carry weapons, Fidan warned, "The fact that the PKK and its affiliated elements occupy one-third of Syria's territory, most of which are Arab cities, means that the PKK has occupied areas where Arabs live."

Drawing attention to the fact that the US and European countries continue to support the PKK/YPG for the prison service they provide, the Turkish foreign minister said in exchange for holding Daesh prisoners in their prison, the terrorist organisation occupied one-third of Syria's territory "via a lie."

Fidan said terrorists from Iraq, Türkiye, and Iran are being sheltered on Syrian territory, citing "threats to Syria's territorial integrity, threats to Iraq's territorial integrity, and threats to Türkiye," and urged that this needs to be resolved.

Solidarity with Kurdish brothers

He pointed out that there are certain initiatives taken by the government and that the "friendship" between Ankara and the President of the Kurdish Regional Government is "extremely advanced."

Emphasising the tremendous solidarity between Türkiye and "its Kurdish brothers” in the KRG in the fight against terrorism, Fidan said: "They, too, have unfortunately been subjected to the PKK's attacks, crimes, and offenses. In response, we show solidarity."

"Therefore, they too have efforts and initiatives to encourage the PKK to disband and lay down its arms," he said.

The minister said Türkiye has been supporting the Syrian opposition from the beginning and that this support has become "more important" in recent years as millions of Syrians have arrived in Türkiye.

Stressing that more than 5 million people lived in areas under the control of the opposition during that time, he said Türkiye has been trying to ensure the continuation of the ceasefire to prevent the people from coming to Türkiye.

Regarding other countries' concerns about Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa and the shift in his approach, Fidan said he "had recognised his mistakes, learned lessons, and taken on social responsibility in Idlib, attempting to meet the basic needs of 4 million people."

State governance cannot be achieved solely through ideology but rather through such responsibilities and services, he said, urging the new administration to consider Türkiye's suggestion in this regard.

The Turkish foreign minister said that during the Assad regime, Syria became a threat to its region and everyone, and "Now, the way to get rid of this is to have a government that addresses all of Syria, preserves Syria's territorial integrity, and is at peace with the Syrian people — one that originates from the Syrian people and that serves Syria's interests."

Regarding claims that Iran might support the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation under the name of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is led by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, Fidan said continuing such policies, as Iran has in the past, would not be the right path.

He underlined that Syria belongs to the Syrian people and that no one should impose their sovereignty by dictating what Syria should do. This approach goes against his own morals and Türkiye's foreign policy, he added.

Palestine

Stating that Saudi Arabia has made a "serious and honourable move" on any potential normalisation with Israel, Fidan said: "Linking normalisation to a two-state solution is an extremely important matter. This is a stance that strengthens both Jordan's and Egypt's positions," urging their "strong" stance to be supported.

The normalisation process has two aspects, with the first being the agreement and relations between the US and Saudi Arabia and the second being the part related to normalisation with Israel, said Fidan, added: "From the discussions I've had, I don't believe normalisation will happen unless the two-state solution is implemented and accepted."

US President Donald Trump could play a "historic role," Fidan said, adding: "Just like he did with the Ukraine issue, how did he stop the war? Here, too, the only person who can pressure Israel and Netanyahu on the two-state solution, which is accepted by the entire world, is President Trump."

He underlined that if Trump chooses to take such action, he could not only take wiser steps regarding Israel's security but also make significant progress toward Arab stability and the Palestinians achieving statehood. Normalisation in the region will also take a load off US shoulders, the Turkish foreign minister added.