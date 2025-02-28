WORLD
UN rights chief slams Thailand’s deportation of Uighurs to China
Volker Turk urges China to disclose whereabouts of deported Uighurs, calls on Thailand to prevent further expulsions.
A visitor enters an immigration detention centre in Bangkok on January 22, 2025.  / Photo: AFP
February 28, 2025

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed deep concern over Thailand’s deportation of 40 ethnic Uighurs to China, calling it a violation of international human rights laws.

“This violates the principle of non-refoulment for which there is a complete prohibition in cases where there is a real risk of torture, ill-treatment, or other irreparable harm upon their return,” Turk said in a statement on Thursday.

The deported men, who were part of a larger group, had been detained in Thailand since March 2014 under poor conditions in a number of immigration detention facilities.

Five people from the group have died in custody, while eight others remain in detention.

Turk criticised Thai authorities for failing to uphold their obligations under international law.

Halt deportations, guarantee protection

“My Office has urged, repeatedly, the Thai authorities to respect their obligations under international law in relation to these individuals in need of international protection,” he said. “It is deeply regrettable that they have been forcibly returned,” he stressed.

Turk also called on China to disclose the fate of the deported Uighurs.

“It is now important for the Chinese authorities to disclose their whereabouts, and to ensure that they are treated in accordance with international human rights standards,” he said.

He further urged Thailand to halt any future deportations and guarantee protection for the remaining detainees, including potential refugees and asylum-seekers, in compliance with international law.

I n recent years, the Chinese government's treatment of Uighurs has drawn significant international criticism.

The UN and various human rights organisations have reported that at least one million Uighurs have been detained in so-called "re-education camps," where they face forced labor, torture and cultural assimilation.

The Chinese government, however, claims that these camps are vocational training centres aimed at combating terrorism.

Related'Eating suhoor in the dark': Ramadan for Uighurs, a month of struggle
SOURCE:AA
