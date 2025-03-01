Debrief: Trump Zelenskyy blow out, Israel releases longest-serving prisoner

Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Shocking scenes at the White House - US President shouts at his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging him to sign a deal or ‘they are out.’ Israel frees hundreds of Palestinian prisoners after delaying their release. Editors Pick: Trump Zelenskyy argument - Andy Roesgen https://youtu.be/SdWQgWcbIF0?feature=shared Ukraine Mineral Deal - Joel Flynn https://youtu.be/TEf-hvXs4Wo?feature=shared Palestinians arrested in the occupied West Bank - Zena Tahhan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKwxmw7XX_U PKK YPG links - Ilyas Avci https://youtu.be/BqIKhDgMLIE?feature=shared Israel strikes Syria - Bassam Bounenni https://youtu.be/3mEmW8ty8sU?feature=shared Germany election aftermath - Shadia Edwards-Dashti https://youtu.be/xcmOc1LXDZI?feature=shared