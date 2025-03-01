March 1, 2025
Zelenskyy receives support from Europe as Ukraine's war against Russia continues
Amid growing speculation that the US may cut off aid to Ukraine, attention is on how Kiev will proceed. Support for Ukraine's president is rising, alongside criticism of Donald Trump, but concerns are growing about what this meeting means for Ukraine and the future of its war with Russia. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has the latest for us from Kiev.
