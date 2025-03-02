Hamas: Netanyahu's decision to halt aid is 'coup' on truce deal

Israel says it will block all aid from entering Gaza, hours into the expired first phase of the truce. It comes after it agreed to a US plan for a ceasefire extension throughout Ramadan and Passover. The US proposal, which Hamas rejected, includes the release of half of the Israeli hostages in Gaza. Hamas says blocking the aid is a war crime and that the group does not respond to pressure. Kristina Simich reports.