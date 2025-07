The 97th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday in Los Angeles, with Conan O'Brien hosting for the first time. Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana are leading the acting categories, while Emilia Perez and Anora are the top contenders for Best Picture. Expect tributes to Hollywood legends and a stunning showcase of Los Angeles. Danielle Neri has the story.