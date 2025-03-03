Zelenskyy says European unity is at 'extremely high level'

European leaders at a security summit in London have agreed to form a 'coalition of the willing' to guarantee peace in Ukraine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the UK, France and other countries will work on a plan to end the fighting, which they will then present to the US. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says European unity is at an 'extremely high level' not seen for a long time. Lape Olarinoye has the details.