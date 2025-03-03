March 3, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU says Israel's Gaza aid block 'risks humanitarian consequences'
The UN’s humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher says Israel’s suspension of aid into Gaza is a violation of international law. As the second phase of the ceasefire stalls, there is also concern the war could resume. Meanwhile, Israeli protesters once again gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jerusalem home. Kristina Simich reports.
EU says Israel's Gaza aid block 'risks humanitarian consequences' / Others
Explore